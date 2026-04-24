NTPC Limited has invited applications for Assistant Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC Limited at careers.ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation. NTPC Limited Assistant Executive Recruitment 2026: Apply for 250 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, details here (REUTERS)

The registration process commenced on April 23 and the last date to apply is May 7, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed B.E/B.Tech degree in Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering with at least 40% marks from a recognised University/Institution. The upper age limit should be 35 years.

All qualifications should be from Universities/ Institutions recognised and approved in India.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹500/- for General/ EWS/OBC category. The SC/ST/PwBD/ XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of fee. Candidates can make payment online through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of NTPC Limited at careers.ntpc.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. Now click on the apply online link and register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTPC Limited.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here