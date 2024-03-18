OAVS Recruitment 2024: 1342 Principals, Teacher posts notified, apply from April 1

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has released the official recruitment notification for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State. The applictaion process will commence on April 1, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 30. OAVS Recruitment 2024: Principals & Teachers Vacancies Announced(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last Date for submission of the Online Fee as applicable through Debit/Net Banking is May 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at oav.edu.in.

OAVS Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1342 Principals and teacher posts.

OAVS Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be under 50 years of age and above 32 years of age for the post of principal.

Candidates shall be under 38 years of age and above 21 years for the all other posts except the post of Principal.

OAVS Recruitment 2024 selection process: Candidates' selection will be based on their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview and Performance Test as applicable and specified in these modalities.

OAVS Recruitment 2024 Application Fee: The applictaion fee is ₹2000 for UR & SEBC candidates. For SC, ST & PwD candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹1250.

The application fee for Teaching Posts is ₹1500 for UR & SEBC candidates and Rs1000 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

OAVS Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at oav.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link for "Detailed modalities for invitation of applications for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State of Odisha (Advt. No. 1/2024)"

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.