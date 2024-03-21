 OICL AO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 100 posts begins, link here - Hindustan Times
OICL AO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 100 posts begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 21, 2024 05:18 PM IST

OICL AO Recruitment 2024 registration begins. The direct link to apply is given here.

Oriental Insurance Company Limited, OICL has invited applications for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OICL at orientalinsurance.org.in. The registration process begins today, March 21 and will end on April 12, 2024.

OICL AO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 100 posts begins, link here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
OICL AO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 100 posts begins, link here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 Administrative Officer posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Accounts: 20 posts
  • Actuarial: 5 posts
  • Engineering: 15 posts
  • Engineering (IT): 20 posts
  • Medical Officer: 20 posts
  • Legal: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a Preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The prelims examination will comprise of an objective test for 100 marks via online mode. The main exam will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 30 marks. Candidates who have been shortlisted at the end of Phase II will be called for an interview to be conducted by the Company. The final selection will be based on consolidated marks of main examination and interview.

Application Fee

All candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD/ Confirmed employees of Oriental Insurance Company will have to pay 1000/- + GST as an application fee. Others will have to pay 250/- + GST as application fee. The fee should be paid through online mode.

Direct link to apply here 

