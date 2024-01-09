OIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 SO and other posts till Jan 29
OIL India Limited has invited applications for Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Officer and other posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 29.
OIL Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹500 for General/ OBC (NCL) candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen the applictaion fee is exempted.
OIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 102 vacancies, of which 4 are for the Superintending Engineer, 97 are for the Senior Officer, and other posts. One vacancy is for a Confidential Secretary.
OIL Recruitment 2024: How to apply
Visit the official website at oil-india.com
On the homepage, click on the Career tab
Next, click on the apply link for “Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2024-02 DATED 05/01/2024 for Recruitment in Multiple Posts in Grade A, B & C in Executive cadre in OIL.”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion and take print for future reference.