close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / OIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 SO and other posts till Jan 29

OIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 SO and other posts till Jan 29

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 09, 2024 06:55 PM IST

OIL India Limited invites applications for Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Officer and other posts.

OIL India Limited has invited applications for Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Officer and other posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 29.

How to apply for OIL Recruitment 2024
How to apply for OIL Recruitment 2024

OIL Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is 500 for General/ OBC (NCL) candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen the applictaion fee is exempted.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

OIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 102 vacancies, of which 4 are for the Superintending Engineer, 97 are for the Senior Officer, and other posts. One vacancy is for a Confidential Secretary.

Direct link to apply

OIL Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at oil-india.com

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Next, click on the apply link for “Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2024-02 DATED 05/01/2024 for Recruitment in Multiple Posts in Grade A, B & C in Executive cadre in OIL.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out