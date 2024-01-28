OIL Recruitment 2024: Tomorrow last date to apply for 102 SO and other posts
OIL India Limited to end the application process for Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Officer, and other posts tomorrow.
OIL India Limited will end the application process for Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Officer and other posts tomorrow, January 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at oil-india.com.
OIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: The recruitment drive aims to fill 102 positions, including 4 for the Senior Officer, 97 for the Superintending Engineer, and other roles. One position for a Confidential Secretary is open.
OIL Recruitment 2024 application fee: General/OBC (NCL) candidates must pay an application fee of ₹500. SC, ST, PwBD, EWS, and Ex-Servicemen are excluded from paying the application cost.
Direct link to apply
OIL Recruitment 2024: How to apply
Follow the steps given below to fill out the application form
Visit the official website at oil-india.com
On the homepage, click on the Career tab
Next, click on the apply link for “Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2024-02 DATED 05/01/2024 for Recruitment in Multiple Posts in Grade A, B & C in Executive cadre in OIL.”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Fill out the application form
Submit the application form
Take print for future reference.