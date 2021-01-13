One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana
The Haryana government on Tuesday rolled out a one-time registration portal for job aspirants.
With the launch of the portal, the candidates will be required to apply and submit fees on the portal only once, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.
The state government's move would not only bring about more transparency but also speed up the recruitment process, he said in an official release here.
The portal is for registration for Group C and D category posts and non-gazetted teaching posts in different government departments.
The Chief Minister also announced a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to be conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for filling up different posts of Group C and D, the release said.
The registration on the portal which commenced Tuesday would continue up to March 31.
He said the students who are appearing for Class 10 and 12 examination this year could also provisionally apply on the portal.
Each candidate registering on the portal would be issued a unique ID number on the basis of which he or she could apply as per their educational qualification and experience.
He said a separate Common Eligibility Test (CET) would be conducted for the Group C and Group D posts that would be valid for a period of three years, as per the release.
HSSC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Bharti said the portal would not only provide an opportunity to the job aspirants to apply and pay fees only once but also give them respite from making frequent rounds to the Commission office for document verification.
Khattar said the state government has so far provided 80,000 jobs in different departments on merit basis.
Apart from this, the government has also scrapped the interview process for Group C and D posts. He said the present state government has also implemented a transparent recruitment process in the police department and has recruited 8,000-10,000 police personnel in the last six years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US job openings declined by less than forecast in November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vacancy at the top in several Bihar varsities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration begins, check details
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021 for Chandigarh region released
- Candidates whose exam is falling in the second phase can download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card online at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) can check the answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha PSC Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 392 group A, B posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB Recruitment: All vacancies to be filled soon, says Railway Board chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 64th CCE interview letter 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for BPSC 64th CCE 2021 can now download their interview letters online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Recruitment: Application window closing today, apply now for 143 vacancies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How the young are working round pandemic-hit job market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card to be released today, 2nd phase exam from Jan 16
- RRB NTPC Admit Card: Railway Recruitment Board will on Tuesday release the admit card for 2nd phase of Non-technical popular category recruitment exam. Here's how to download.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Constable Recruitment: Registration to fill 7298 vacancies to begin today
- Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment examination online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 13, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox