Home / Education / Employment News / ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts till October 10

ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts till October 10

employment news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 03:13 PM IST

ONGC has invited applications for 14 Assistant Legal Advisor posts

ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts till October 10(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts till October 10(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, ONGC has invited applications for 14 Assistant Legal Advisor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 3. Candidates can apply online through the official website at ongcindia.com.

ONGC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies of Assistant Legal Advisor posts.

ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 300 for General/ OBC and EWS category.

ONGC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should posses graduate degree in LAW professional with 60 % marks. Moreover candidates should be practicing advocate with 3 years of experience would be preferred.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ongcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the link that reads, “ Online Registration for Recruitment of Assistant Legal Adviser (E1 Level) through CLAT-2022 for LLM”

Register and fill the application

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ongc recruitment jobs
ongc recruitment jobs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out