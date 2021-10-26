OPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021: Registration for 606 posts begins today

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC will start the registration process for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 from October 26, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 25, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 606 posts of Assistant Professor (Stage I) in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Education Service. Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

OPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

Click on OPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay ₹400/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC, ST of Odisha and Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of this fee.