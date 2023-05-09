OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 116 posts at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is June 8. OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officers recruitment 2023: Apply for 116 posts(HT file)

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 116 vacancies of Ayurvedic Medical Officers.

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2023

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) or an equivalent degree from a University or Institution recognised by the Central Council of Indian Medicine. The applicant must have registered himself/herself under the Odisha State Council of Ayurvedic Medicines.

Direct link to apply

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process form

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference