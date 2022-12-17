Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC MO recruitemnt 2022: Apply for 3481 Medical Officer posts from Dec 27

OPSC MO recruitemnt 2022: Apply for 3481 Medical Officer posts from Dec 27

employment news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:53 PM IST

OPSC notified 3481 Medical Officers in Group A( Junior Branch).

OPSC MO recruitment 2022: Apply for 3481 Medical Officer posts from Dec 27(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Public Service Commission has notified vacancies for 3481 Medical Officers in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The OPSC MO application process will commence on December 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 27, 2023.

The examination fee is exempted for all candidates.

OPSC MO recruitemnt 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3481 Medical Officer posts of which 1000 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 224 for SEBC, 852 for the Scheduled Category, and 1404 for Scheduled Tribe.

OPSC MO recruitemnt 2022 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

The Selection for the post of Medical Officer will be based on the written test.

OPSC MO recruitemnt 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

Next, click on Apply Online Tab

Register and fill out the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Take a printout for future reference.

opsc recruitment opsc

Sign out