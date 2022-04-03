OPSC recruitment: 177 vacancies of AFO notified, apply from tomorrow

Odisha Public Service Commission on has notified vacancies for the post Assistant Fisheries Officer. The application process will begin on April 4 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC AFO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment campaign is for 177 vacancies, with 85 vacancies for unreserved candidates, 3 vacancies for SEBS, 26 vacancies for SC candidates, and 63 vacancies for ST candidates.

OPSC AFO recruitment age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OPSC AFO recruitment examination fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as application fee. However, the candidates for the SC/ST and PwBD category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

OPSC AFO recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should posses the Bachelor's degree of Fishery Sciences(B.F.Sc) from any recognized university in India or Abroad.

OPSC AFO recruitment selection process: The selection process will based on the written examination and viva voca test.

OPSC AFO recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to read detailed notification below: