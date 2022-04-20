Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC recruitment 2022: 15 vacancies of Junior Assistant on offer, details here
employment news

OPSC recruitment 2022: 15 vacancies of Junior Assistant on offer, details here

  • OPSC has announced job vacancies for Junior Assistant, Group C.
OPSC recruitment 2022: 15 vacancies of Junior Assistant on offer, details here
OPSC recruitment 2022: 15 vacancies of Junior Assistant on offer, details here
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced job vacancies for Junior Assistant, Group C. Eligible candidates can register and apply for the positions on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in from April 22.

The registration deadline is May 23, and registered candidates will be allowed to submit applications until May 25.

OPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is bring conducted to fill 15 vacancies Junior Assistant, Group C posts.

OPSC recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OPSC recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is exempted for all categories.

OPSC recruitment selection process: Candidates will be selected based on a written examination (objective-type MCQ) and a skill test.

OPSC recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree and basic computer skills.

OPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in from April 22 to May 23.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out