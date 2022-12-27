Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 93 IMO posts

OPSC recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 93 IMO posts

employment news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 06:32 PM IST

OPSC has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch).

ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch). The application process will commence on January 17, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 93 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officers.

OPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30 years old.

OPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should possess an MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. Candidates should have valid registration certificates under the Odisha Medical Regulation Rules, 1965, and have possessed required Conversion Certificates recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidates having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

