OPSC recruitment 2023: 391 AEE Posts notified, details here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified 391 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical). The application process will begin on March 29 and the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years.

OPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 391 vacancies of which 62 vacancies are for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts and 29 for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

OPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: For the positions of AEE (Civil) and AEE (Mechanical), candidates must have an engineering degree in civil engineering or a mechanical engineering degree, or an equivalent degree from a university or other institution recognised by the government, or they must be associate members of the Institution of Engineers of India in civil or mechanical engineering.

