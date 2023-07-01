Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Mining officer posts at opsc.gov.in

OPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Mining officer posts at opsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the application process for the post of Mining Officer. Candidates can apply for the Mining officers posts on the official website opsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31, 2023.

OPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies of Mining officers in Group A.

OPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years old.

OPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised University in India.

OPSC Mining Officer posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the required documents, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

