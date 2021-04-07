OPSC Recruitment: 92 vacancies notified for assistant soil conservation officers

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to fill 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officers vacancies in Class 2 (Group B) of Odisha Soil Conservation Service under Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department. As per a notification issued by the OPSC on Tuesday, candidates having bachelor degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Agriculture, Engineering or Forestry are eligible to apply for these posts, and successful candidates will join Odisha Soil Conservation Service.

Interested candidates, aged between 21 and 32 (as of January 1, 2021), will have to apply online through the OPSC’s official website - opsc.gov.in - from April 23 to May 24.

Although the link for registration and payment of the application fee of ₹500 will be available on the portal till May 24, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is May 31.

Meanwhile, relaxations of age will be applicable for reserved category candidates only as per government rules.

Candidates will be recruited on the basis of marks obtained in the Competitive Recruitment Exam, which includes written test and interview. The MCQ pattern written test will have two papers, carrying a total 200 marks. Qualified candidates will have to appear in viva voce worth 25 marks.