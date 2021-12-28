OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 232 posts to begin on January 5

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OPTCL on optcl.co.in. The registration process will begin on January 5, 2021 and will end on January 25, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 80 Posts

Diploma Apprentice: 152 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

OPTCL will adopt short listing criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number by drawing a merit list in the order of the percentage secured by the applicants in the prescribed essential educational qualification. The candidates from the merit list will be called for document verification and personal interview.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Other Details

The period of apprenticeship training in the case of Graduate Engineering Apprentices/ Diploma Engineering Apprentice shall be one year i.e., 12 months. The training period will commence from the online contract date of apprentice training and will be for one year and the apprentice shall be paid stipend from start of online contract date subject to satisfactory performance.