Home / Education / Employment News / OPTCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Management Trainee (Electrical) posts

OPTCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Management Trainee (Electrical) posts

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2023 01:11 PM IST

OPTCL has invited applications for 50 Management Trainee(Electrical) posts.

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications for 50 Management Trainee(Electrical) posts. The applictaion process is underway the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is May 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.optcl.co.in.

OPTCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Management Trainee (Electrical) posts
OPTCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Management Trainee (Electrical) posts

OPTCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Management Trainee (Electrical).

OPTCL recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Personal Interviews based on their marks out of 100 in GATE 2023.

OPTCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The applictaion fee is 1180 for the Unreserved / SEBC Category. For SC/ST/PwBD category the applictaion fee is 590.

Direct link to apply

OPTCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at optcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE (ELECTRICAL) THROUGH GATE-2023”

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs vacancy recruitment + 1 more
jobs vacancy recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out