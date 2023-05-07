Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications for 50 Management Trainee(Electrical) posts. The applictaion process is underway the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is May 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.optcl.co.in. OPTCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Management Trainee (Electrical) posts

OPTCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Management Trainee (Electrical).

OPTCL recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Personal Interviews based on their marks out of 100 in GATE 2023.

OPTCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1180 for the Unreserved / SEBC Category. For SC/ST/PwBD category the applictaion fee is ₹590.

Direct link to apply

OPTCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at optcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE (ELECTRICAL) THROUGH GATE-2023”

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.