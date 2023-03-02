Home / Education / Employment News / Orissa High Court to recruit 234 Asst. Section Officer & Jr. Steno posts

employment news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 03:45 PM IST

Orissa High Court will recruit candidates for Assistant Section Officer and Junior Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Orissa High Court at orissahighcourt.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

High Court of Orissa has invited applications from candidates for Asst. Section Officer & Jr. Steno posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Orissa High Court at orissahighcourt.nic.in.

The registration process was started on March 1 and will end on March 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 234 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Section Officer: 199 posts
  • Junior Stenographer: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such other qualification equivalent thereto. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination/ test, main written exam, computer application test and viva-voca test.

Examination Fees

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of 500/- only through online by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking system. Candidates belonging to SC and ST and PwD are exempted from payment of examination fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Orissa High Court.

Detailed Notification Here for Assistant Section Officer

Detailed Notification Here for Junior Stenographer

