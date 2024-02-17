OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: Combined Recruitment exam III, IV registration dates extended, notices here

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has extended OSSSC CRE Exam 2023 registration dates. The Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 III and IV registration can be done by candidates through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: Combined Recruitment exam registration dates extended

As per the official notice, Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (III) for the district cadre posts of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) registration/ re-registration has been extended till March 15, 2024, and submission of online applications has been extended till March 20, 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (IV) for the district cadre posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, AMIN and SFS has also been extended. The registration/re-registration date has been extended till March 20, 2024, and submission of online application is till March 31, 2024.

OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for CRE(III) & CRE(IV) candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

Click on OSSSC CRE Exam 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSSC.

Official Notice Here for CRE III

Official Notice Here for CRE IV