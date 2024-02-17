 OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: Combined Recruitment exam registration dates extended - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: Combined Recruitment exam III, IV registration dates extended, notices here

OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: Combined Recruitment exam III, IV registration dates extended, notices here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 02:55 PM IST

OSSSC CRE Exam 2023 registration dates have been extended for Combined Recruitment exam III, IV. Notices here

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has extended OSSSC CRE Exam 2023 registration dates. The Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 III and IV registration can be done by candidates through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: Combined Recruitment exam registration dates extended
OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: Combined Recruitment exam registration dates extended

As per the official notice, Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (III) for the district cadre posts of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) registration/ re-registration has been extended till March 15, 2024, and submission of online applications has been extended till March 20, 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (IV) for the district cadre posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, AMIN and SFS has also been extended. The registration/re-registration date has been extended till March 20, 2024, and submission of online application is till March 31, 2024.

OSSSC CRE Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for CRE(III) & CRE(IV) candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.
  • Click on OSSSC CRE Exam 2023 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSSC.

Official Notice Here for CRE III 

Official Notice Here for CRE IV 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On