PFRDA recruitment 2021 for 14 Officer grade ‘A’ posts

employment news

  • Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has invited applications to recruit 14 Officers, grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Actuarial, Finance & Accounts, Information Technology, Official Language (Rajbhasha), Research (Economics) and Research (Statistics) Streams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:33 PM IST

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has invited applications to recruit 14 Officers, grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Actuarial, Finance & Accounts, Information Technology, Official Language (Rajbhasha), Research (Economics) and Research (Statistics) Streams. The application forms are available online on the official website of PFRDA and the deadline for submission of application forms is September 16.

Apply online

Job details

“A Post Graduate Diploma in any discipline will be accepted as an educational requirement for General stream and a Post Graduate Diploma in Statistics / Economics / Commerce / Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics will be acceptable as an educational requirement for Research Streams, provided the same is recognized as equivalent to a Master’ Degree in that discipline by Govt. of India. The onus to provide the necessary documents in this regard shall be on the candidates,” the recruiting body has informed candidates regarding the educational qualification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online screening exam, online main exam and interview. “Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on – line Screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on – line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview),” the PFRDA has said.

Topics
pfrda jobs
