Punjab National Bank, PNB will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts tomorrow, February 25, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1025 posts in the organisation. PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts ends tomorrow, link here

The tentative date of online test is March/April 2024. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in.

Click on recruitment section available on the home page.

Click on Specialist Officer posts link available on the page.

A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹59 for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and ₹1180/- for other category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab National Bank.