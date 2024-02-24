 PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts ends tomorrow, link here - Hindustan Times
Employment News / PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts ends tomorrow, link here

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts ends tomorrow, link here

HT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2024

PNB SO Recruitment 2024 registration ends tomorrow, February 25, 2024. Direct link to apply is given here.

Punjab National Bank, PNB will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts tomorrow, February 25, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1025 posts in the organisation.

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts ends tomorrow, link here
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts ends tomorrow, link here

The tentative date of online test is March/April 2024. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2024

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in.
  • Click on recruitment section available on the home page.
  • Click on Specialist Officer posts link available on the page.
  • A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.
  • Register yourself and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 59 for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and 1180/- for other category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab National Bank.

Follow Us On