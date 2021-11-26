PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 600 lineman posts

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications for apprenticeship training of lineman from among candidates who have completed ITI in wireman/electrician trade. Eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the official website of PSPCL on pspcl.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 15.

Preference will be given to Punjab resident/domicile candidates. Other state candidates will be considered if Punjab resident/domicile candidates are not available. This recruitment drive is to fill up 600 posts in the organisation. The period of training will remain one year (as per Apprenticeship Act 1961, Apprenticeship Rules 1992 as amended from time to time).

Educational qualification:

Candidates should be ITI in wireman or electrician trade. The certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Selection process:

Selection of candidates will be based purely on merit basis. The merit will be made as per marks obtained in ITI of wireman or electrician trade. The 2 decimal percentage marks obtained shall be rounded off to nearest digit for preparing the merit. No weightage shall be given for higher qualifications.

Check detailed notifications for more information before applying for PSPCL assistant lineman.

