PSSSB recruitment 2023: Over 1300 vacancies Fireman, Driver vacancies notified

Published on Jan 27, 2023 07:02 PM IST

PSSSB notified 1317 vacancies for the Group C Fireman and Drivers posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has notified 1317 vacancies for the Group C Fireman and Drivers posts. The application process will commence on January 28.Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is February 28. Candidates can pay fees till March 3, 2023.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1317 vacancies of which 310 vacancies of firemen and Drivers/ Operator posts are for Municipal Corporations and 1007 vacancies of Fireman and Drivers / Operator posts are for Municipal Councils Nagar Panchayats.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category should pay a fee of 1000, while candidates from the PwD category need to pay a fee of 500. Candidates who fall under the SC/ST/EWS category have to pay 250. The Ex-Servicemen & Dependents category has to pay 200.

PSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in from January 28 till February 28, 2023.

recruitment punjab
