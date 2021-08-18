Punjab Police Recruitment: 634 vacancies for civilian support staff in PBI

Punjab Police has invited applications to fill 634 vacancies of ‘Civilian Support Staff’ (non uniformed) in the Investigation Cadre of the Punjab Police by direct recruitment.

The online application process began on August 17 and the last date to apply is September 7.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 634 vacancies. Legal Officer: 11; Assistant Legal Officer: 120; Forensics Officer: 24; Assistant Forensics Officer (AFO): 150; Computer/Digital Forensics Officer: 13; Information Technology Officer: 21; Information Technology Assistant (Software): 214 ; Financial Officer: 11; Assistant Financial Officer: 70.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2021.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the cadre of Civilian Support Staff shall be carried out through a Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document scrutiny.

Here is the direct link to apply for 634 vacancies

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of Punjab police at punjabpolice.gov.in

On the Home page, click on the Recruitment Tab

Click on the link that Reads,’ Recruitment of Civilian Support Staff in Punjab Bureau of Investigation ( PBI )- 2021’.

Register your self

Fill in all the required details and submit

Fill the application form and pay the fee

Take the printout of the application form

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.