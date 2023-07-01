Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications form Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of PSB at punjabandsindbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 183 posts in the organization. Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 183 posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in(Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)

The registration process was started on June 28 and will end on July 12, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

IT Officer: 24 posts

Rajbhasha Officer: 2 posts

Software Developer: 20 posts

Law Manager: 6 posts

Chartered Accountant: 33 posts

IT Manager: 40 posts

Security Officer: 11 posts

Rajbhasha Officer: 5 posts

Digital Manager: 2 posts

Fore Officer: 6 posts

Marketing or Relationship Manager: 17 posts

Technical Officer: 1 post

Digital Manager: 2 posts

Risk Manager: 5 posts

Fore Dealer: 2 posts

Treasury Dealer: 2 posts

Law Manager: 1 post

Fore Officer: 2 posts

Economist Officer: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 25 to 35 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, shortlisting of candidates and personal interaction/ interview. Those candidates who qualify the written examination will appear for the interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/PWD candidates is ₹150/- + GST and for others is ₹850/- + GST as applicable. The payment of fees/ intimation charges through online mode and no other mode of payment is acceptable.