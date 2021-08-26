Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan: RPSC notifies to recruit 43 Statistical Officer posts
Rajasthan: RPSC notifies to recruit 43 Statistical Officer posts(File Photo)
Rajasthan: RPSC notifies to recruit 43 Statistical Officer posts(File Photo)
employment news

Rajasthan: RPSC notifies to recruit 43 Statistical Officer posts

  • The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications to fill 43 statistical officer posts in the planning department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from September 3.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 06:52 PM IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications to fill 43 statistical officer posts in the planning department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from September 3 and the last date for submission of the application forms is October 2.

Candidates must have at least second class Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or Commerce with Statistics or M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics and have a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan to be eligible for the post.

Candidates should also have the experience of handling official Statistics atleast for one year in a Government Department or reputed Commercial concern or University.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture is also required to be eligible for this post.

The age of the applicants should be between 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

The official website of the RPSC is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc ajmer jobs
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.