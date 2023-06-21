Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 13184 posts at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan has invited applications for candidates to apply for Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 13184 posts, details here

The registration process was started on June 20 and will end on July 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 13184 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of practical test and interview. The organization will shortlist the candidates to appear for the interview and practical test round.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is ₹600/-, for SC/ST category is ₹400/- and for PwD is ₹400/- as well. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.