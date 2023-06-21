Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 13184 posts at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 13184 posts at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 21, 2023 06:24 PM IST

Rajasthan government to recruit Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 13184 posts at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan has invited applications for candidates to apply for Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 13184 posts, details here
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 13184 posts, details here

The registration process was started on June 20 and will end on July 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 13184 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of practical test and interview. The organization will shortlist the candidates to appear for the interview and practical test round.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is 600/-, for SC/ST category is 400/- and for PwD is 400/- as well. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out