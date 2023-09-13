RBI Assistant 2023 notification out, apply for 450 posts on opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued the recruitment notification for Assistant recruitment, 2023. The application process has started and candidates can apply for it on opportunities.rbi.org.in up to October 4. RBI Assistant 2023 notification out, registration begins (opportunities.rbi.org.in)

This time, RBI aims to fill a total of 450 Assistant vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The online preliminary test of RBI Assistant 2023 is scheduled for October 21 and 23 and the main exam is likely to take place on December 2.

Eligibility

Candidate who is a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 can apply for these vacancies.

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India can also apply.

However, in the case of such candidates, an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India is required.

Age limit

A candidate who is at least 20 and not more than 28 years old as on September 1, meaning candidates born not earlier than September 2, 1995 and not later than September 1, 2003, including both these dates, can apply for the posts.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Minimum educational qualification

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate can apply for the post. Candidates need to have a bachelor's degree by September 1, 2023.

In the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, there is no minimum marks requirement but a bachelor's degree in pass class is needed.

For ex-servicemen, minimum requirement is graduation or matriculation or its equivalent examination and at least 15 years of defence service.

Candidates applying for a post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language – know to read, write, speak and understand the language of the state falling under the recruiting office.

Selection process

Selection of candidates will be through preliminary examination, main examination and language proficiency test (LPT). These are the schemes of examination.

Prelims (MCQs)

Name Questions Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes

Mains (MCQs)

Name Questions Marks Time Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes Test of English Language 40 40 30 minutes Test of Numerical Ability 40 30 30 minutes Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes

Language test

Candidates who qualify in the main examination will have to undergo the language proficiency test which will be conducted in the official/local language(s) of the state concerned. Check the notification for more information.

Application fee

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: ₹50 plus 18 per cent GST

GEN/OBC/EWS: ₹450 plus 18 per cent GST

Staff: No fee required.

