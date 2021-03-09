RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

RBI Security Guard admit card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday released the admit card for the Security Guards recruitment examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the RBI Security Guards recruitment 2020 can download their hall ticket online at rbi.org.inon or before March 20, 2021.

RBI Vacancy Details:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 241 vacancies, out of which, 113 are for the general category, 45 for OBC, 18 for EWS, 32 for SC, and 33 for the ST category.

Direct link to download RBI Security Guard admit card 2020

How to download RBI Security Guard admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Call Letters,” appearing under the “Current Vacancies” section

Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a print for future reference