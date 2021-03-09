RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
RBI Security Guard admit card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday released the admit card for the Security Guards recruitment examination 2020 on its official website.
RBI Vacancy Details:
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 241 vacancies, out of which, 113 are for the general category, 45 for OBC, 18 for EWS, 32 for SC, and 33 for the ST category.
Direct link to download RBI Security Guard admit card 2020
How to download RBI Security Guard admit card 2020:
Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Call Letters,” appearing under the “Current Vacancies” section
Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take a print for future reference
