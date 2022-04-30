RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive posts on recpdcl.in

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RECPDCL on recpdcl.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 11, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Executive (tech): 1 Post

Executive (Tech.): 5 Posts

Dy. Executive (Tech.): 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have regular full time B.E / B. Tech in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a recognized Institute/ University with min. 1st Division /equivalent CGPA. The age limit for the posts can be checked by candidates in the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting candidates for personal interview to be conducted at Corporate Office, RECPDCL or through online mode as per decision of the management. For more related details through the official site of RECPDCL.