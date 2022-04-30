Home / Education / Employment News / RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive posts on recpdcl.in
employment news

RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive posts on recpdcl.in

RECPDCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till May 11, 2022. 
RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive posts on recpdcl.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive posts on recpdcl.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RECPDCL on recpdcl.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 11, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

  • Sr. Executive (tech): 1 Post
  • Executive (Tech.): 5 Posts
  • Dy. Executive (Tech.): 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have regular full time B.E / B. Tech in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a recognized Institute/ University with min. 1st Division /equivalent CGPA. The age limit for the posts can be checked by candidates in the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting candidates for personal interview to be conducted at Corporate Office, RECPDCL or through online mode as per decision of the management. For more related details through the official site of RECPDCL. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out