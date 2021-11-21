RFCL invites applications to recruit non-executives, management trainees

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications to recruit non-executives and management trainees. The application forms are available on the official website of the RFCL and the deadline for submission of the application forms for non-executive recruitment is November 24 and for management trainees is November 23.

Job details, application forms

A total of 32 non-executive workers and 6 management trainees will be recruited.

“For Group ‘C’ Non - Executive (Worker) level posts, there will be no interview and selection of the candidates for appointment shall be made purely on the basis of marks obtained in online test and subject to verification of certificates/testimonials etc.,” the RFCL has said.

Selection of management trainees will be done through an online test and personal interview. “Candidates are required to qualify in the Online Test and thereafter again in the Personal Interview separately with minimum average of 50% marks in interview,” the recruiting body has informed candidates regarding the selection process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON