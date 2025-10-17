RITES Limited has invited applications for Senior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RITES at rites.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 600 posts in the organisation. RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 600 posts at rites.com, details here

The registration process commenced on October 14 and will end on November 12, 2025. The written test will be held on November 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of written test. A minimum of 50% marks for UR / EWS (45% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PWD against reserved posts) in written test will be required to enable the candidate to be considered for further selection process.

There will be 125 objective type questions carrying one mark each for a duration of 2.5 Hours. There will be NO negative marking, and therefore, NO marks will be deducted in case of an incorrect answer. Candidates belonging to PWD Category are eligible for a compensatory time of 50 minutes.

The phase 2 is document scrutiny. Based on the result of the Written Test and the number of vacancies, the documents uploaded by the candidates during submission of the online application form will be scrutinised by RITES LTD.