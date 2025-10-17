Edit Profile
    RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 600 posts at rites.com, details here

    RITES LTD will recruit for Senior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RITES at rites.com.

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 12:30 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    RITES Limited has invited applications for Senior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RITES at rites.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 600 posts in the organisation.

    The registration process commenced on October 14 and will end on November 12, 2025. The written test will be held on November 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

    Selection Process

    The selection process will comprise of written test. A minimum of 50% marks for UR / EWS (45% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PWD against reserved posts) in written test will be required to enable the candidate to be considered for further selection process.

    There will be 125 objective type questions carrying one mark each for a duration of 2.5 Hours. There will be NO negative marking, and therefore, NO marks will be deducted in case of an incorrect answer. Candidates belonging to PWD Category are eligible for a compensatory time of 50 minutes.

    The phase 2 is document scrutiny. Based on the result of the Written Test and the number of vacancies, the documents uploaded by the candidates during submission of the online application form will be scrutinised by RITES LTD.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 300/- + taxes for general/OBC candidates and 100/- + taxes for EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates. The payment of fee can be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RITES LTD.

    Detailed Notification Here

    recommendedIcon
    Exam and College Guide
