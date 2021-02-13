RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the RPSC ACF FRO recruitment examination from February 18 to 26, 2021.

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 204 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers.

How to download RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam 2018"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, "Get admit card"

Key in your credentials and login

The RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference.