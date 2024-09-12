RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1014 posts extended, check notice here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for RPSC AE Recruitment 2024. The last date to apply has been extended till September 15, 2024. Candidates can apply online for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam – 2024 through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1014 posts extended, notice here (File Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1014 Assistant Engineer posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.

The selection process comprises a prelims examination followed by a main exam and then an interview. If necessary, the Commission can adopt a scaling/moderation/normalization method in evaluating answer sheets/answer books. The place and month of the examination will be announced on the official website of RPSC in due course of time.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, candidates will have to login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same further need.

The application fee is ₹600/- for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Class / Most Backward Class. Creamy layer candidates and ₹400/- for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Backward Class-Non-creamy layer/Most Backward Class-non-creamy layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya area candidates. The payment should be done through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.