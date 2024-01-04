RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023 on January 4, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Professor, Librarian and PTI posts can download the admit card through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023 out, download link here (File Photo)

As per the official notice, the Assistant Professor’s post examination will be conducted on January 7, 2024. The exam will be conducted in single shift- from 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at 11 am.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below. Candidates can also download the admit card for the respective examination by logging in to https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and selecting the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C).

Direct link to download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should appear at the examination center with the original Aadhaar card (coloured print) for identification. They should also carry original admit cards to the exam centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Official Notice Here