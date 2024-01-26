RPSC Exam Dates 2024 for Assistant Professor, Asst. Statistical Officer and other posts out
RPSC Exam Dates 2024 for Assistant Professor, Asst. Statistical Officer and other posts have been released. Check notice here.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Exam Dates 2024 for Assistant Professor, Asst. Statistical Officer and other posts. The exam date notice is available to candidates on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the official schedule, the Archivist Competitive Examination, 2024, Assistant Archivist Competitive Examination, 2024, Research Fellow Competitive Examination, 2024, Chemist Competitive Examination, 2024 and Research Officer Competitive Examination, 2024 will be conducted on August 3 and August 4, 2024.
Assistant Statistics Officer Competitive Examination, 2024 will be conducted on August 25, 2024 and Assistant Professor Competitive Examination, 2024 will be conducted on September 8 to 12 and September 14 and 15, 2024.
The examinations will be conducted across the state at various exam centres. To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
RPSC Exam Dates 2024: How to download notice
- Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on RPSC Exam Dates 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.