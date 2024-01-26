RPSC Exam Dates 2024 for Assistant Professor, Asst. Statistical Officer and other posts out

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Exam Dates 2024 for Assistant Professor, Asst. Statistical Officer and other posts. The exam date notice is available to candidates on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Exam Dates 2024 for Asst Professor, Asst. Statistical Officer out (File Photo)

As per the official schedule, the Archivist Competitive Examination, 2024, Assistant Archivist Competitive Examination, 2024, Research Fellow Competitive Examination, 2024, Chemist Competitive Examination, 2024 and Research Officer Competitive Examination, 2024 will be conducted on August 3 and August 4, 2024.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Assistant Statistics Officer Competitive Examination, 2024 will be conducted on August 25, 2024 and Assistant Professor Competitive Examination, 2024 will be conducted on September 8 to 12 and September 14 and 15, 2024.

The examinations will be conducted across the state at various exam centres. To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Official Schedule Here

RPSC Exam Dates 2024: How to download notice

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Exam Dates 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.