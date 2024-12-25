RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card released, direct link and how to download
RPSC has released Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) exam's admit card. The test will be held on December 28, 29, 30 and 31.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for the Senior Teacher recruitment examination under the Sanskrit Education Department. Candidates can download it from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or use the SSO portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in). The direct link is given below.
Application number and date of birth of the candidate are required to download the Senior Teacher admit card.
RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card 2024: Direct link
On admit cards, candidates can check the exam centre details, instructions and other information.
The RPSC previously informed that candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venue up to 60 minutes before the start time for the examination. It asked candidates to arrive with sufficient time in hand so that security checks and identification could be done properly.
All candidates must bring their main Aadhar card (colour print). If the photo on the Aadhar card is not old or not clear, they can bring other IDs like driving license, passport or voter ID card.
The exam will be held on December 28, 29, 30 and 31. There will be two shifts on December 28, 29 and 30 and one on December 31. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm (till 11:30 am for one paper) and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 to 5 pm.
December 28
Morning shift: Hindi
Afternoon shift: Social Science
December 29
Morning shift: GK and Education Psychology
Afternoon shift: Science
December 30
Morning shift: Mathematics
Afternoon shift: Sanskrit
December 31
Morning shift: English
Steps to download RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card
- Go to the RPSC website and open the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) admit card link
- A login window will appear on the next page.
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Submit and download the admit card.
- Take a printout.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News