Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card released, direct link and how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 25, 2024 01:37 PM IST

RPSC has released Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) exam's admit card. The test will be held on December 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for the Senior Teacher recruitment examination under the Sanskrit Education Department. Candidates can download it from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or use the SSO portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in). The direct link is given below.

RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card released (Official website, screenshot)
RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card released (Official website, screenshot)

Application number and date of birth of the candidate are required to download the Senior Teacher admit card.

RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card 2024: Direct link

On admit cards, candidates can check the exam centre details, instructions and other information.

The RPSC previously informed that candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venue up to 60 minutes before the start time for the examination. It asked candidates to arrive with sufficient time in hand so that security checks and identification could be done properly.

All candidates must bring their main Aadhar card (colour print). If the photo on the Aadhar card is not old or not clear, they can bring other IDs like driving license, passport or voter ID card.

The exam will be held on December 28, 29, 30 and 31. There will be two shifts on December 28, 29 and 30 and one on December 31. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm (till 11:30 am for one paper) and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 to 5 pm.

December 28

Morning shift: Hindi

Afternoon shift: Social Science

December 29

Morning shift: GK and Education Psychology

Afternoon shift: Science

December 30

Morning shift: Mathematics

Afternoon shift: Sanskrit

December 31

Morning shift: English

Steps to download RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card

  1. Go to the RPSC website and open the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) admit card link
  2. A login window will appear on the next page.
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
  4. Submit and download the admit card.
  5. Take a printout.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On