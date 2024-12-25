RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card releasing today on SSO portal, details here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release admit cards for the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) recruitment examination today, December 25. The admit card will be released on the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The link will also be available on the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Senior Teacher admit card today on SSO portal(File Photo)

Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venue up to 60 minutes before the exam's start time. The commission has asked them to reach the venue with sufficient time to complete security checks and identification properly.

The exam will be held on December 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Subject Exam date Paper timing Social Science December 28 9:30 am to 12 pm Hindi 2:30 to 5 pm GK and Education Psychology December 29 9:30 am to 11:30 am Science 2:30 to 5 pm Mathematics December 30 9:30 am to 12 pm Sanskrit 2:30 to 5 pm English December 31 9:30 am to 12 pm

Candidates must bring their main Aadhar card (colour print) to the exam hall for identification. If the photo on the Aadhar card is old or not clear, they can bring other ID cards such as driving license, passport and voter ID.

Check the notification here for more details.

How to download RPSC Rajasthan Senior teacher admit card

Go to the official website of RPSC and open the admit card tab. Open the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu) admit card download link. Enter your credentials and log in. Submit and download the admit card. Take a printout for the exam day.

In the case of any error on the admit card, candidates should contact the commission immediately and report it.

They should visit the RPSC website regularly for updates regarding this recruitment examination.