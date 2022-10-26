Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC to recruit 200 Food Safety Officer posts, registration begins November 1

RPSC to recruit 200 Food Safety Officer posts, registration begins November 1

employment news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 08:00 PM IST

RPSC to recruit candidates for Food Safety Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC to recruit 200 Food Safety Officer posts, registration begins November 1(File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Food Safety Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will begin on November 1 and will end on November 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University. or any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years.

Application Fees

The application fees is 350/- for SC/ST category, 250/- for EWS category, 150/- for others. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

