RRB ALP CBT 2 revised schedule announced, know which candidates need to appear

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the revised schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) second Computer-Based Test (CBT 2). RRB ALP CBT 2 revised schedule announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam, which was scheduled for March 19 and 20, has now been rescheduled to May 2 and 6.

The following candidates need to appear for the test-

Those whose exams were previously scheduled for March 19 first shift, excluding those who completed their exam. Candidates whose exams were scheduled on the 2nd shift of March 19 and the first shift on March 20, first shift.

The reporting time of candidates at exam centres is 7:30 am for first shift and 12:30 for the second shift.

Candidates will get the exam city intimation slip 10 days before the exam and admit cards four days before the exam.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources,” RRBs said in the notification.

The RRB ALP CBT 2 will have two parts and last two hours and 30 minutes. In this exam, candidates will attempt 175 questions.

The first part of the paper will consist of 100 questions and candidates need to complete it within 90 minutes. The second part will have 75 questions and will last 60 minutes.

The examination will be held in English, Hindi and 12 regional languages.

There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd for each wrong answer. RRBs will normalise the marks as the CBT 2 will be held in multiple shifts.

In Part A, the minimum pass percentage is 40 per cent for UR and EWS category candidates, 30 per cent for OBC (NCL) and SC and 25 per cent for ST.

RRBs will only consider marks scored in part A for shortlisting candidates for further stages of the recruitment process. However, all candidates, irrespective of their categories, must secure at least 35 per cent marks in part B.

RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies through this recruitment drive.. The registration process started on January 20 and ended on February 19, 2024. For more details, candidates can check the official websites of RRBs.