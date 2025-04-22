Menu Explore
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: CBT 2 mock test link activated, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2025 02:06 PM IST

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 CBT 2 mock test link has been activated. The direct link to appear for the exam is given here. 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam mock test link for candidates appearing for the ALP CBT 2. It will help students to acclimate to the exam environment. The Mock Test for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) can be practised on the official website.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: CBT 2 mock test link activated, check here (Rajkumar)
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: CBT 2 mock test link activated, check here (Rajkumar)

Direct link to appear for mock test 

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024: How to appear for mock test

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 mock test link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates need not have to login, just click on sign in.

4. Mock test will be displayed, now choose the language.

5. Appear for the mock test and click submit once done.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: "Can I submit multiple applications on RRB?," here are your important FAQs answered

RRB ALP CBT 2 exam will be held on May 2 and May 6, 2025. Earlier, it was scheduled to occur on March 19 and March 20, 2025. The CBT 2 exam comprises two parts, Part A and Part B. Part A will have 100 questions to be completed in 90 minutes, and Part B will have 75 questions to be completed in 60 minutes. Overall, the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes long, and a total of 175 questions are asked. For each wrong answer, there will be a 1/3rd mark deducted.

In Part A, the minimum pass percentage is 40 per cent for UR and EWS category candidates, 30 per cent for OBC (NCL) and SC, and 25 per cent for ST. Only the marks scored in Part-A shall be counted for shortlisting candidates for further stages of this recruitment process, provided the candidate, irrespective of community, is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part-B.

RRB mock test link activated for 1376 paramedical posts, here's how to appear

RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 20 and concluded on February 19, 2024.

For more details please refer to the official website of RRB.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
