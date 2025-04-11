RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Indicative notice out for 9970 posts, check registration dates here

Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 indicative notice. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Loco Pilot posts through the official website of RRB websites. This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 ALP posts in the organisation. RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Indicative notice out for 9970 posts, details here (Rajkumar)

The registration process begins on April 12 and will close on May 11, 2025.

Candidates are advised to verify their primary details using Aadhaar when filling out an online application to avoid inconvenience and additional delays due to special detailed scrutiny at every stage of the recruitment process for non-Aadhaar-verified applications.

The initial pay is ₹19,900/-. The age limit to apply for the post is between 18 to 30 years.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the second stage of the RRB ALP 2024 computer-based test has been rescheduled. The examination scheduled to be held on March 19 and 20, 2025, will now be conducted on May 2 and 6, 2025. The reporting time of candidates at the examination center is 07:30 hrs. (1st Shift) and 12:30 hrs. (2nd Shift). The city intimation slip can be downloaded by all appearing candidates 10 days before the exam and e-call letter can be downloaded four days before the exam from the official website of RRBs.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.