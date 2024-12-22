RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: How to download when out, check steps here
The Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 as yet. Once out, candidates will be able to download the schedule for UG, Graduate level exam on the official websites of RRBs they submitted their applications from.
Along with the exam schedule, the notification will also include details on city intimation slip date and admit card release date.
The application process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.
Likewise, for undergraduate-level posts, the application process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
The RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts - 8,113 for graduate-level and 3,445 for undergraduate-level.
About selection process:
The selection process for UG and Graduate level posts consists of two stages - Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.
Check the vacancy details below:
Undergraduate level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the exam schedule when out:
- Visit the official website of the RRB you applied under.
- Under the notification tab, click on the link to check the official notification.
- View/download the notification PDF.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
