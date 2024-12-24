RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where to check exam dates once announced
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce exam dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam on their official websites. When announced, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the RRB website through which they applied for the exam. ...Read More
These are the RRB official websites-
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
The exam schedule will also mention the admit card and exam city intimation slip release dates.
This recruitment examination is for 11558 vacancies – 8113 are for graduate-level and 3445 are for undergraduate-level posts.
Undergraduate level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
RRBs will first conduct computer-based tests (CBTs) for recruitment, followed by computer based typing skill test/aptitude test, wherever applicable.
Over 11,000 vacancies
RRBs will fill 11558 NTPC vacancies this year. Of these, 8113 are for graduate-level and 3445 are for undergraduate-level posts.
What else will be announced with exam dates?
Along with the exam schedule, RRBs will also announce the NTPC admit card and exam city intimation slip release dates.
Where to check NTPC exam dates when announced
The schedule for the NTPC recruitment examination will be shared with candidates on official RRB websites.