Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where to check exam dates once announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 24, 2024 9:24 AM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: When announced, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the RRB website through which they applied for the exam.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce NTPC UG, PG exam dates on their official websites

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce exam dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam on their official websites. When announced, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the RRB website through which they applied for the exam. ...Read More

    These are the RRB official websites-

    RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

    RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

    The exam schedule will also mention the admit card and exam city intimation slip release dates.

    This recruitment examination is for 11558 vacancies – 8113 are for graduate-level and 3445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    RRBs will first conduct computer-based tests (CBTs) for recruitment, followed by computer based typing skill test/aptitude test, wherever applicable.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 24, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    Over 11,000 vacancies

    RRBs will fill 11558 NTPC vacancies this year. Of these, 8113 are for graduate-level and 3445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

    Dec 24, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    What else will be announced with exam dates?

    Along with the exam schedule, RRBs will also announce the NTPC admit card and exam city intimation slip release dates.

    Dec 24, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    Where to check NTPC exam dates when announced

    The schedule for the NTPC recruitment examination will be shared with candidates on official RRB websites.

