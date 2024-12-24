RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where to check exam dates once announced

Live

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce exam dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam on their official websites. When announced, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the RRB website through which they applied for the exam. ...Read More

These are the RRB official websites- RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in The exam schedule will also mention the admit card and exam city intimation slip release dates. This recruitment examination is for 11558 vacancies – 8113 are for graduate-level and 3445 are for undergraduate-level posts. Undergraduate level posts Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies Graduate-level posts Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies Station Master: 994 vacancies Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies RRBs will first conduct computer-based tests (CBTs) for recruitment, followed by computer based typing skill test/aptitude test, wherever applicable.