RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result News Live Updates 2025: Where, how to download scorecard when released

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result News Live Updates 2025: Know where to check CBT 1 result when out. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Adhirej J R Nair)

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result News Live Updates 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards have so far not announced the results of the Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination. When released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of regional RRBs, they applied from. ...Read More

Prior to this, the RRBs released the NTPC graduate exam's answer key and candidates were invited to raise objections by July 6, by paying ₹50 plus bank charges to submit an objection.

As per RRBs, if an objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

Notably, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in three shifts.

There were 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark. There was also negative marking, wherein 1/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Candidates who qualify in CBT 1, will be shortlisted for the CBT 2, which will be of an objective type with multiple-choice questions, and will be conducted for 90 minutes. For PwBD candidates, the duration will be 120 minutes.

The remaining steps of the recruitment process includes Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill 8113 graduate-level posts. These include 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

Follow the blog for latest updates on RRB NTPC CBT 1 results, direct link and more.