RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 News Live: Where & how to check graduate level CBT 1 scores when out

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check to RRB NTPC CBT 1 results 2025 when released.

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 in due course. When out, candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examinations will be able to check their scores on the official website of regional RRBs they applied from. ...Read More

With the results, the board is also expected to to release the cut-off marks and scorecard.

RRBs conducted the Computer-Based Test or CBT 1 from June 5 to June 24, 2025. There were 100 questions, and each question carried 1 mark.

There will be negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on June 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results when out:

Visit the official website of RRBs. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog the latest updates on RRB NTPC Results 2025, direct link and more.