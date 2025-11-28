The Railway Recruitment Boards have extended the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) can find the direct link through the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied. RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Registration date extended, check revised schedule here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the posts has been extended till December 4, 2025. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted application is December 6, 2025.

The correction window will open on December 7 and will close on December 16, 2025. The dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal is from December 17 to December 21, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How to apply To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts out of which 2424 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 vacancies for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

The recruitment process will consist of Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1, Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2, Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), and a document verification and medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.