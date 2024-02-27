 RRB RPF recruitment notice for SI, Constable vacancies is fake, PIB confirms - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / RRB RPF recruitment notice for SI, Constable vacancies is fake, PIB Fact Check confirms

RRB RPF recruitment notice for SI, Constable vacancies is fake, PIB Fact Check confirms

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 10:45 AM IST

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The Press Information Bureau has confirmed that the notification being circulated on various media platforms is fake.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not announced any recruitment process for Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable vacancies in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), centres Press Information Bureau (PIB) said Monday evening and confirmed that the notification being circulated on various media platforms is fake.

RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2024 notice is fake (Photo posted on X by @PIBFactCheck)
“A #Fake notice issued in name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection force is circulating on social media…No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia…Never share your personal/ financial information,” PIB Fact Check posted on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The notice claimed RRBs will be recruiting for 4660 vacancies in the RPF – 452 Sub Inspectors and 4208 Constables – and the application window will be from April 15 to May 14.

Government job aspirants are cautioned not to fall prey to any misleading and false information shared on social media. They should always verify it through the official website of the exam conducting body/recruiting organisation.

In the case of Indian Railways, there are 21 recruitment boards: Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri and Trivendrum.

Notifications, exam results, and all other information will be shared on these websites. Use the link given below to access it:

RRBs websites list.

