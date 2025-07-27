Railway Recruitment Boards will conclude the registration process for Technician posts on July 28, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 6238 posts in the organisation. RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Registration for 6238 posts ends tomorrow, apply here(Rajkumar)

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the direct link on the official website of RRBs.

The last date for payment of application fee is July 30, 2025. The correction window will open on August 1 and will close on August 10, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

All candidates should be between 18 to 33 years for Technician Gr I Signal and 18 to 30 years for Technician Gr III posts to apply for the post.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official websites of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.